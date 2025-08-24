Kajol Trolled For Wearing Black Bodycon Dress, Mini Mathur Slams Paparazzi For Zooming In On Actor’s Body

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kajol recently faced online trolling for wearing a black bodycon dress at a public event. The criticism came after a paparazzi account on Instagram shared a video zooming in on Kajol’s body, sparking speculation about her appearance and fashion choices.

Many netizens went as far as to question if the actress was pregnant, while others criticized her outfit. Amidst the chatter, actress and host Mini Mathur came to Kajol’s defence.

Responding to the video, Mathur commented: “How dare you zoom in on her body? She doesn’t owe you guys eternal youth. You don’t get to decide how she should look.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Her words resonated with many social media users, who supported Kajol and criticized the objectification.

Netizens React

While some users trolled Kajol, others defended her:

One user wrote, “She looks amazing but the dress is too tight and she can’t walk in those shoes. Get rid of the stylist.”

Another said, “She looks clearly uncomfortable in the attire and heels.”

A third commented, “Why wear heels and walk like a robot?”

Another asked, “Why does she look pregnant?”

On the other hand, several netizens supported Kajol:

“She is 50 years old and a healthy, active woman with two kids. Men’s bellies are never questioned, even though their bodies don’t undergo changes like women’s. But women are always judged by double standards.”

Another user wrote, “Stop! Women’s bodies are not for people to post and judge.”

Kajol’s Work Front

On the professional front, Kajol will soon be seen in the second season of the legal drama The Trial on JioCinema (JioHotstar). The series, an Indian adaptation of the American legal drama The Good Wife, will see Kajol reprise her role as lawyer Noyonika Sengupta.

The trailer for The Trial: Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhokha Season 2 was recently released, and the show is set to stream from September 19, 2025.

Earlier this year, Kajol appeared in the horror film Maa, directed by Vishal Furia and co-starring Ronit Roy and Indraneil Sengupta. The film released in theatres on June 27 and is currently streaming on Netflix.