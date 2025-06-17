Advertisement
KAJOL

Kajol Turns Fierce In Maa's New Track 'Kaali Shakti', Nysa Devgan's Quirky Reaction Steals The Spotlight

Latest song titled Kali Shakti from Kajol starrer Maa was released on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2025, 07:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Kajol in fierce avatar in new song titled 'Kali Shakti'.
  • Nysa Devgan’s reaction to Kajol’s latest song goes viral.
  • Maa is slated to release on 27th June 2025.
New Delhi: Kajol's much anticipated mythological horror Maa is just ten days away from its theatrical release. The makers dropped the powerful track titled Kali Shakti today and Kajol's fierce avatar has already been winning hearts. Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan has dropped a quirky reaction to the track.

Nysa took to her social media and wrote," When she comes home back from work and I am still sleeping." Kajol reshared the story and wrote,"Definitely my daughter."

Take A Look At The Post: 

The track is composed by Harsh Asha Upadhyay, sung by Usha Minnie Sami Uthup, and choreographed by Ranju Ponnamma Varghese.

The song ‘Kali Shakti’ showcases Kajol in a fierce avatar and captures maternal rage and strength. Fans are all praise for Kajol’s powerful avatar in the song, however, one of the most amusing and relatable reactions came from her daughter Nysa Devgan!

Watch New Song ‘Kali Shakti’ Below!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Maa also features an ensemble cast including Kherin Sharma, Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Gopal Singh, Roopkatha Chakraborty, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj and Jitin Gulati. 

Watch Maa Trailer Below!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

 Billed as a mythological horror, the film follows a mother who battles supernatural forces to save her daughter from a demonic curse tied to a haunted village. It delves into the power of a mother’s resolve and the divine strength of Goddess Kali in the face of dark spirits.

Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, MAA is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Subbarayan and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak. 

Directed by Vishal Furia, Maa is slated to release on 27th June 2025. 

