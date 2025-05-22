New Delhi: Bollywood's fine actress Kajol recently headed to the much revered Dakshineswar Kali Temple in Kolkata and offered her prayers. Ahead of the release of her film titled 'Maa', Kajol paid a divine visit to the goddess's temple, seeking her blessings. Dressed in a blush pink sari with golden embellishments, Kajol looked graceful.

She has been an ardent devotee of Maa Kali and celebrates the Durga Puja festivity every year with full fervour and grit. During her religious visit, Kajol also talked about her much-awaited drama, 'Maa'. calling it her 'strongest role ever'.

About Dakshineswar Kali Temple

The much-revered Dakshineswar Kali Temple, also known as Dakshineswar Kalibari is situated on the eastern bank of the Hooghly River in West Bengal. The presiding deity of the temple is Bhavatarini (Kali), a form of Mahadevi or Parashakti Adya Kali, otherwise known as Adishakti Kalika. The temple was built in 1855 by Rani Rashmoni, a feudal lord, and a devotee of Maa Kali. The temple is associated with Ramakrishna and Sarada Devi, mystics of 19th century Bengal.

The main temple was inspired by Radhakanta temple in Tollygunge, built by Babu Ramnath Mondal of the Bawali Raj family. It was founded around the middle of the 19th century by Rani Rashmoni.

Kajol's MAA

Kajol will be seen as a doting mother in her next, who is on a mission to protect her child from evil. Besides her, the project will also have Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Roopkatha Chakraborty, and Kherin Sharma in crucial roles, along with others. Made under the direction of Vishal Furia, Saiwyn Quadras has written the screenplay for "Maa". Produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Kumar Mangat Pathak, the film is presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films.

Kajol's Upcoming Films

Apart from "Maa", Kajol also has Kayoze Irani's "Sarzameen" in the making. She will be seen alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Rajesh Sharma in her next. Her lineup further includes Charan Tej Uppalapati's "Maharagni- Queen of Queens", co-starring Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha Menon, and Jisshu Sengupta.

(With IANS Inputs)