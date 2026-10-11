Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Kajol wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his 84th birthday, calls him a ‘witty and uber cool natural phenomenon’

Kajol wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his 84th birthday, calls him a ‘witty and uber cool natural phenomenon’

Kajol shared a warm birthday message for Amitabh Bachchan, wishing the Bollywood megastar good health and happiness as he turned 84 on October 11.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 01:53 PM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 01:54 PM IST
Kajol wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his 84th birthday, calls him a ‘witty and uber cool natural phenomenon’

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Kajol wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his 84th birthday, calls him a ‘witty and uber cool natural phenomenon’
2
3
4
5