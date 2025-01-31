Mumbai: Actress Tanishaa Mukerji, daughter of veteran actress Tanuja and sister to Bollywood star Kajol, has stirred up a conversation with her recent remarks on motherhood. In a candid interview, Tanishaa shared her perspective on why she believes mothers should stay at home to raise their children, drawing from her own childhood experiences.

Reflecting on her upbringing, Tanishaa revealed that she often felt alone as a child due to her mother’s busy work schedule. “I would say my mom was a working woman, but I wish she wasn’t. When I was born, my mother had to work to support our family. We didn’t have enough money then. My mom used to work at least two to three shifts every day. I would never meet my mother, but I would still sleep in her room to feel closer to her,” she shared to Hautterfly.

Her confession highlighted the emotional void she felt growing up, which has influenced her strong opinions on parenting today.

Tanishaa firmly believes that a child’s early years require a mother’s presence more than anything else. She expressed that no school, nanny, or caretaker can substitute a mother’s love and nurturing.

“I just feel that women should be home with their children because only a mother can really teach the child, bring up the child, and give the child the nurturing they need. You can’t get this from your school, or nanny, or maid. I am not very big on ‘leave your child and go to work,’” she said.

The actress further urged mothers to dedicate the first five years of their child’s life solely to parenting, believing that it forms the foundation of a strong emotional bond.

“I strongly feel that if you want to have a child, give that child the first five years of your life. Then do whatever you want,” she added.

Even as an adult, Tanishaa admitted that she still holds on tightly to her mother, Tanuja, a feeling rooted in the emotional absence she experienced growing up. “I am very clingy with my mom. It is because of the feeling of being left, so whenever I had her around me, I wouldn’t leave her alone. I still cling to my mummy,” she confessed.

Tanishaa’s comments have sparked a debate online, with some agreeing with her traditional perspective on motherhood and parenting, while others argue that working mothers can also provide love and nurturing.