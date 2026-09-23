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Kalki 2898 AD wins two honours at 72nd National Film Awards, including Best Popular Film

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan-starrer Kalki 2898 AD bagged two honours at the 72nd National Film Awards.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 04:15 PM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 04:15 PM IST
Kalki 2898 AD wins two honours at 72nd National Film Awards, including Best Popular Film
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Kalki 2898 AD wins two honours at 72nd National Film Awards, including Best Popular Film
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