Mumbai: Kalki Koechlin penned a heartwarming note for Anurag Kashyap’s daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, and her husband Shane Gregoire on their wedding day, capturing the essence of love, wisdom, and well-wishes. Sharing the post on Instagram, Kalki intertwined quotes from literature, music, and cinema to craft a beautiful message for the couple.

Her post read, "@aaliyahkashyap +@shanegregoire All I got is a bunch of stuff other people said. You're 'Just Kids' (Patti smith's autobiography. 'Two drifters off to see the world, there's such a lot of world to see' (B'fast @ Tiffany's, infinite rewatch value)So 'trust your heart if the seas catch fire, live by love though the stars walk backwards' (E.E Cummings, a favorite poet of mine) Remember 'time brings roses' (Portuguese proverb) And 'nothing will work unless you do' (the greatest of all, Maya Angelou) Don't forget to 'Lose yourself to dance' (not-so Daft Punk) Or that 'Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom' (our one and only Rabindranath Tagore) Finally, though you might not feel it, you are already a step ahead...

'I see babies cry

I watch 'em grow

They'll know much more

Than I'll ever know

And I think to myself What a wonderful world' (Louis Armstrong said it)

Wish you guys all the 'isha, pyaar and mohabbat' in the world (like the theme of a thousand Bollywood films)."

Kalki was dressed in a beautiful floral saree and enjoyed the wedding throughly. Kalki was Anurag's second wife and they got divorced within a year of their wedding. Today she shares a good bond with her ex husband and Anurag calls her pillar of his life.