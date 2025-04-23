Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2890170https://zeenews.india.com/people/kalki-koechlin-reveals-she-wants-to-make-a-film-about-this-zindagi-na-milegi-dobara-character-2890170.html
NewsLifestylePeople
KALKI KOECHLIN

Kalki Koechlin Reveals She Wants To Make A Film About THIS Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Character

Actress Kalki Koechlin, who was loved for playing Natasha Arora in the 2011 blockbuster Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, said that she would love to make a film just about the character. 

|Last Updated: Apr 23, 2025, 06:03 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kalki Koechlin Reveals She Wants To Make A Film About THIS Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Character (Source: IANS)

Mumbai: Actress Kalki Koechlin, who was loved for playing Natasha Arora in the 2011 blockbuster Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, said that she would love to make a film just about the character. 

Asked if she agrees that the character Natasha Arora, who was emotionally sensitive and caring, was also controlling and insecure deserves a stand-alone movie, Kalki told IANS: “In terms of Natasha, I would love to make a film just about her. I wonder what would happen to her.”

Kalki believes that Natasha should focus on improving her mental health.

She added: “I think maybe she should work on her mental health a little bit and find someone who genuinely cares about her.”

Talking about the sequel to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Kalki said: “I don't know if there's a part two of ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.’ I haven't heard about it personally, and I haven't received a script or anything yet.

“Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara” is a road comedy drama directed by Zoya Akhtar. Apart from Kalki, the film also stars Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar and Katrina Kaif.

The film's story follows three childhood friends, Arjun, Kabir, and Imran, who reunite for a three-week road trip. They set off to Spain and meet Laila, who falls in love with Arjun and helps him overcome his compulsion to work. Kabir and his fiancee Natasha experience significant misunderstandings, while Imran wishes to meet his biological father, an artist.

Kalki was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, a coming-of-age buddy drama film directed by Arjun Varain Singh, in his directorial debut. The film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav as three friends who navigate their goals and relationships against the pressures of social media.

Kalki Koechlin, Anya Singh and Rohan Gurbaxani appear in special roles.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK