DUBAI NEWS

Kamaal R Khan describes ‘Very dangerous situation’ in Dubai, says 'family didn’t sleep for full night' amid missile and drone strikes

Actor Kamaal R Khan claimed his family endured a sleepless night in Dubai due to missile and drone blasts amid escalating US-Iran tensions that have disrupted regional security and air travel.

Written By Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Mar 01, 2026, 01:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kamaal R Khan describes ‘Very dangerous situation’ in Dubai, says 'family didn’t sleep for full night' amid missile and drone strikes(Image: X/IMDb)

New Delhi: Actor and self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan has shared a worrying update from Dubai as tensions between the United States and Iran continue to intensify.

On March 1, KRK took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to describe a night of fear for his family, claiming that the sound of explosions echoed across the city.

“My family didn’t sleep for full night because of blast sound of missiles and drones in Dubai. It’s very dangerous situation for all the residents in the city,” he wrote.

Take a look:

Rising Tensions and Regional Strikes

KRK’s post comes against the backdrop of coordinated strikes reportedly carried out by the United States and Israel on Iran. According to reports, the offensive triggered retaliatory missile and drone attacks by Iran, escalating tensions across West Asia.

The developments have prompted heightened security alerts throughout the Gulf region, with authorities closely monitoring the situation.

Major Disruptions to Air Travel

The escalating conflict has significantly impacted air travel across the region. Several international airlines have suspended or rerouted flights as airspace over Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Israel and Bahrain appeared largely empty on flight tracking maps.

In the UAE, operations at Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport were suspended until further notice due to security concerns. Authorities stated that within hours of the shutdown, more than 280 flights were cancelled and over 250 were delayed, leaving thousands of passengers stranded.

Reports on Iran’s Supreme Leader

Meanwhile, Iranian state media reported that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the joint US-Israeli airstrikes. Iran’s Fars News Agency, citing sources, claimed that four of his relatives, including his daughter, grandchild and son-in-law, also died in the attacks.

Earlier, former US President Donald Trump announced that the Iranian Supreme Leader had been killed in the strikes, describing the development as the “single greatest chance” for Iranians to reclaim control of their country.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ahana Tiwari

Trainee Sub-Editor 

... Read more
