Kamal Haasan completes 67 years in cinema at 72, calls himself ‘the oldest of Gen Z’

The ‘Vikram’ actor wrote, “Thanks to all who wished me well on my 67 years of cinema. Out of those 67, I think I can only salvage about 20 years as my actual learning. The rest was going with the flow of the wastewater. The uplifting hope is, however dark the waterway turns out to be, the wait for a confluence with the largest singular form called the collective cinema, an unchannelled sea. We are all flowing towards it - artists, audience, and all.”