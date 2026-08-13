Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Kamal Haasan completes 67 years in cinema at 72, calls himself ‘the oldest of Gen Z’

Kamal Haasan has completed an incredible 67 years in cinema and says he still considers himself a learner. Looking back at his extraordinary journey, the veteran actor joked that he may be “the oldest of Gen Z in cinema.”

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 05:28 PM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 05:28 PM IST
Kamal Haasan completes 67 years in cinema at 72, calls himself ‘the oldest of Gen Z’
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Kamal Haasan completes 67 years in cinema at 72, calls himself ‘the oldest of Gen Z’
2
3
4
5