Kamal Haasan Pays Tribute To Vijayakanth On His Second Death Anniversary

Vijayakanth Death Anniversary: Vijayakanth died on December 28, 2023, from COVID-19 and a prolonged illness.

Last Updated: Dec 29, 2025, 10:18 AM IST
Kamal Haasan Pays Tribute To Vijayakanth On His Second Death AnniversaryPic Courtesy: IANS File Photo

Chennai: Veteran actor-politician Kamal Haasan paid a heartfelt tribute to Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder and actor Captain Vijayakanth on his second death anniversary.

Taking to X, Haasan wrote, "Today, on the remembrance day of my dear friend, Captain Vijayakanth, who secured an everlasting place in the hearts of Tamil people through the rare virtue known as generosity. The moments of friendship with him are lingering in my memory."

In a post on social media platform X, Chief Minister M K also Stalin recalled Vijayakanth's compassion for the underprivileged.

"'Captain' Vijayakanth Remembrance Day With immense compassion for the poor, through his noble heart that helped everyone, he earned the boundless love of the Tamil people--my dear friend, the founder of DMDK, Captain Mr. Vijayakanth. I remember his good deeds," Stalin wrote on X.

'Captain' Vijayakanth, a popular actor-turned-politician, founded the DMDK and played a significant role in Tamil Nadu politics. Known for his simplicity and public outreach, he enjoyed broad support.

Leaders and party workers from various political parties paid floral tributes to the late leader on the occasion, remembering his contributions to cinema and public life, as well as his commitment to the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu.

Vijayakanth died on December 28, 2023, from COVID-19 and a prolonged illness. 

