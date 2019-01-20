Kamal Jain is fine: Kangana Ranaut on reports of Manikarnika producer suffering paralytic stroke

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Sunday quashed the reports of Manikarnika producer Kamal Jain suffering a paralytic stroke. The actress said that Kamal Jain is "fine" and on "road to recovery". The film stars Kangana in the lead role as Rani Laxmibai and is scheduled to hit the screens on January 25.

“He is doing fine. The reports are misleading. He fell sick last week and is on his way to recovery. I am in touch with him everyday. Request everyone to please stop backing sensational reports,” Kangana told Times Now.

Earlier, reports claimed that Kamal Jain was put on a ventilator after he suffered a paralytic stroke.

Jain had tweeted about his health, "Dear friends, this certainly is not the best time to be in the hospital. Hope to get well soon and enjoy the success of our collective dream & hardwork. My best wishes to all."

His message read, "Certainly not the best time to be in the hospital and not being able to be in the middle of hard work bearing fruits.

Missing the team of Manikarnika, Kangana Ranaut, Prasoon ji, Vijeyandra ji, Shankar Ehsan Loy, Ankita, Mishti and others in the final leg of promotions.

Special thanks to Punit sir without his absolute faith in all of us, we would not have been here

I will be back as soon as possible, till then I'll be with you in spirit and soul.

I reserve my special thanks to very important pillar Shariq and Team Zee Studios who have been at it to ensure the film reaches everywhere.

Guys we worked so hard for 2 years to realise this dream and to make Manikarnika the blockbuster it deserves to be made as.

I hope we all get to enjoy the success of our collective dream, honesty and hard work. Jai Hind!"

Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing the titular role of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. This film is her first-period drama on-screen.

The film is based on the life of warrior princess Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. The actress has worked hard for acing her part with rigourous horse riding and sword fighting training keeping her busy.

The film will showcase the tough life of Rani Laxmibai and her war against the British East India Company during the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

It has been directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut. It is produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain & Nishant Pitti. Kangana plays the titular role of freedom fighter Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi.

It is scheduled to hit the screens on January 25, 2019.

Kangana also visited her hometown in Himachal Pradesh recently and took divine blessings from Kuldevi Maa Mahisasurmardani Temple. She was accompanied by her entire family.