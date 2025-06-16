Kamal Kaur Murder: Mika Singh Slams Amritpal Singh Mehron, Urges Action Against Killers

New Delhi: Days after self-styled radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh Mehron claimed responsibility for the murder of Punjabi social media influencer Kamal Kaur, also known as Kanchan Kumari, popular Bollywood singer Mika Singh publicly condemned the act and criticised Mehron in a strongly-worded video message that has since gone viral.

In the video, Mika Singh expresses outrage over the incident, sarcastically referencing the murder and highlighting the damage it has caused to the Sikh community’s global reputation. “An influencer has been murdered. Amazing! What a proud moment." He continued, “My name is Mika Singh. I belong to a Sikh family, and I am so proud that two Sikhs killed the woman. Very good! Until now, Sikhs were known for helping people… this is something very different.”

He further criticised Mehron and his followers for targeting women over clothing choices and online content, questioning their priorities. “Are you so free to see who is dancing, who is wearing short clothes, to go and kill them? If you are so courageous, then there are many other problems in the world, go and handle those.”

Mika accused Mehron of tarnishing the legacy of Sikhism, a community long celebrated for its selfless service and humanitarian efforts. “The Sikh community is known for feeding millions through langars, for being the first to help during COVID-19… but you are making us infamous for killing women,” he stated.

Singer Mika Singh condemned the killing of Kanchan Kumari (Kamal) by Amritpal Singh Mehron and his associates. He extended support to Harjeet Singh Rasulpur, saying he stands with the truth and is ready to help him in every possible way. @MikaSingh pic.twitter.com/owyzCVjt3T — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) June 16, 2025

According to reports from IANS, Amritpal Singh Mehron, allegedly the mastermind behind the murder, has fled the country and is currently believed to be hiding in Dubai. The Punjab Police have arrested two of his alleged accomplices, Jaspreet Singh and Nimratjit Singh, after the victim’s body was found in a car parked in Bathinda.

For those unversed, Kamal Kaur, widely recognised on social media as “Kamal Kaur Bhabhi,” was reportedly targeted by a group of Nihangs, who accused her of disrespecting Sikh religious sentiments through her online content. According to police, she was lured, isolated, and then strangled inside a vehicle by the accused, following a plan orchestrated by Mehron.

In a separate video released by Mehron before fleeing, he claimed responsibility for the murder and warned other content creators not to “defile Sikh traditions.” He alleged that the influencer’s content was “obscene” and an insult to Sikh values. “Khalsa never attacks women,” he said, “but when a woman mocks our Takhts and our Gurus, we will not spare them.”

Reacting strongly to this, Mika Singh said: “On one hand, we have martyrs like Bhagat Singh who laid down their lives for the country. On the other, we now have people who believe killing a woman is bravery.”

He urged the Punjab government and law enforcement agencies to take strict action against the perpetrators. “I request the Punjab government to find the truth and punish the killers. I support Harjeet Singh Rasulpur, and I am ready to help him in every possible way. I stand by the truth,” Mika concluded.

The murder has sparked widespread public outrage and reignited conversations around online freedom, women’s safety, and religious extremism in Punjab.