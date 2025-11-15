Kamini Kaushal Passes Away: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani And Other Celebs Pay Heartfelt Tribute

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actress Kamini Kaushal, widely regarded as India’s oldest living film actress, passed away on November 14 at the age of 98. Her demise marks the end of a remarkable era in Indian cinema.

Bollywood Stars Pay Tribute

Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express their condolences.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who worked with Kaushal in the 2022 release Laal Singh Chaddha, shared a nostalgic picture of the actress from her younger days, accompanied by a red heart, rainbow, and folded hands emojis.

Shahid Kapoor, Kaushal’s co-star in the blockbuster Kabir Singh, posted a collage featuring the actress in her youth and later years, captioning it: “Rest In Light, Ma'am.”

Kiara Advani, who also appeared alongside Kaushal in Kabir Singh, shared her admiration on social media. Posting a photograph of the veteran actress at work, she wrote: "It was an honour to work with you. Your grace, humility, and talent inspired generations and left an unforgettable mark on Indian cinema. Rest in peace, Kamini Kaushal Ji."

In Kabir Singh, Kaushal portrayed Kiara’s grandmother-in-law, delivering emotional scenes that were widely praised by audiences and critics alike.

Health and Family Privacy

According to reports by IANS, Kamini Kaushal had been suffering from age-related health complications . A family friend confirmed that her loved ones prefer privacy during this difficult time, stating:

"Kamini Kaushal’s family is extremely low profile and needs privacy."

Born in Lahore as the youngest of five siblings, Kamini Kaushal had an illustrious career spanning over 90 films. She made her debut in “Neecha Nagar”, which won the prestigious Palme d’Or at the 1946 Cannes Film Festival.

Over the decades, she delivered memorable performances in classics like Shaheed, Nadiya Ke Paar, Shabnam, Aarzoo, and Biraj Bahu. Other notable films include Do Bhai, Ziddi, Paras, Namoona, Jhanjar, Aabroo, Bade Sarkar, Jailor, Night Club, and Godaan.

Also Read | Dharmendra’s Old Photo With Kamini Kaushal Resurfaces After Veteran Actress’ Death At 98

Kaushal also made her presence felt on television, most notably in the Doordarshan series “Chand Sitare”. She shared the screen with some of Indian cinema’s biggest stars, including Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand, and Ashok Kumar, earning critical acclaim for her collaborations with Dilip Kumar in Nadiya Ke Paar, Shaheed, Shabnam, and Aarzoo.

Kamini Kaushal is survived by her three sons, Shravan, Vidur, and Rahul Sood. Her legacy continues to inspire generations of actors and film enthusiasts, leaving an indelible mark on Indian cinema.