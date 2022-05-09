हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kang Soo-yeon

Kang Soo-yeon, veteran Korean actor, dies at 55

Kang's funeral is set for Wednesday, with its committee led by Busan International Film Festival co-founder and current Gangneung International Film Festival chairman Kim Dong-ho.

Kang Soo-yeon, veteran Korean actor, dies at 55

Seoul: Veteran Korean actor Kang Soo-yeon  is no more. She was 55. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Kang breathed her last on Saturday, following a cerebral hemorrhage, two days after she was taken to a hospital in Southern Seoul for a cardiac arrest.

Kang, who was born in Seoul in 1966, began her career as a child actor in the 1970s. At the age 21, she earned the best actress prize at the 1987 Venice Film Festival for her role in Im Kwon-taek's 'The Surrogate Womb'. Two years later in 1989, she won best actress for Come, Come, Come Upward -- another film from the same director -- at the Moscow International Film Festival.

Reportedly, Kang had recently shot scenes for Netflix original sci-fi movie 'Jung-E', which will debut on the streamer later this year.

Kang's funeral is set for Wednesday, with its committee led by Busan International Film Festival co-founder and current Gangneung International Film Festival chairman Kim Dong-ho.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kang Soo-yeonKang Soo-yeon DEADRIP Kang Soo-yeonThe Surrogate Womb
Next
Story

Vijay Deverakonda's birthday: Samantha Prabhu, Ananya Panday shower love on 'Liger' star

Must Watch

PT2M20S

Namaste India: The bridge broke in PoK due to a glacier burst