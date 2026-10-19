/Kangana Ranaut and Varun Dhawan share heartwarming glimpses of Maha Navratri Hawan and Kanya Poojan

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut celebrated the auspicious occasion of Maha Navratri by performing a Hawan at her home. The 'Queen' actress also did the Kanya Poojan. On Monday, Kangana took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a couple of pictures from the festivities. She opted for a blue salwar Kameez with minimal makeup and open curly hair, as she was seen doing the Hawan, followed by an aarti.