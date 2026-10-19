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Kangana Ranaut and Varun Dhawan share heartwarming glimpses of Maha Navratri Hawan and Kanya Poojan

Bollywood stars Kangana Ranaut and Varun Dhawan celebrated Maha Navratri and Kanya Poojan at home, with Kangana performing traditional rituals and Varun spending festive moments with children.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 07:50 PM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 07:50 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut and Varun Dhawan share heartwarming glimpses of Maha Navratri Hawan and Kanya Poojan

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Kangana Ranaut and Varun Dhawan share heartwarming glimpses of Maha Navratri Hawan and Kanya Poojan
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