Kangana Ranaut attacks 'dumb Bollywoodias' for announcing release dates of 'tacky' films

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is known for not mincing her words when it comes to taking on her contemporaries in the industry. In the latest, the four-time national award winner has reacted to Bollywod celebs announcing the release dates of their films as soon as the Maharashtra government announced opening of theatres.

Without mentioning anyone in her post, Kangana shared a few stories on Instagram, stating the current situation of Bollywood filmmakers. She wrote, "Dumb bollywoodias sleeping for months on end now suddenly announcing release dates as if people have nothing better to do than to watch their tacky films." She also shared a meme that showed people hopping on to each other to get into an already crowded train compartment.

The actress further also posted another note on her story where she said that the film industry is in its transformation period and in the long run, only good content is bound to survive. She wrote, “This is a transformative time for the film industry, only good content will survive…so actually it’s not a bad time at all…it’s time for social cleansing. Old empires will fall and new ones will arise."

On the work front, Kangana's latest film 'Thalaivii', which released in theatres last month, has gathered her immense praise and appreciation from both critics and audience. She will next be seen in 'Tejas' and 'Dhaakad'. Kangana has also been roped in for 'The Incarnation - Sita'.

Apart from these, she is also working with Nawazuddin Siddiqui on 'Tiku Weds Sheru'.

Kangana recently was in headlines when she attacked Alia Bhatt over a controversial bridal ad. Kangana lashed out at the 'Raazi' actress and expressed her disappointment to the 'kanyadaan' reference in the ad, that featured Alia.