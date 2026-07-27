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  • /Kangana Ranaut backs PM Modi after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, takes swipe at Rahul Gandhi

Kangana Ranaut backs PM Modi after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, takes swipe at Rahul Gandhi

Kangana Ranaut praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his response to the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, saying his commitment to education reforms sets an example. The actor-politician also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi while comparing the current education budget with the UPA era.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 06:54 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 06:54 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut backs PM Modi after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, takes swipe at Rahul Gandhi

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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