She told the media, “Our Prime Minister has set an example for the whole world. He is a great leader who is dedicated to every small and big issue. The way he is dedicated to the country and its people, he is an inspiration for the whole world. The way he has set up a committee, now a high-powered committee has been formed for this, it will work for the examination and make it corruption-proof. Even if this bill has come immediately, the amendment bill for examination, this is the commitment of the Prime Minister”.