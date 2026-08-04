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  • /Kangana Ranaut backs Trisha Krishnan, calls Udhayanidhi Stalin’s arrest a 'Good Precedent'

Kangana Ranaut backs Trisha Krishnan, calls Udhayanidhi Stalin’s arrest a 'Good Precedent'

Actress-politician Kangana Ranaut has extended her support to Trisha Krishnan following Udhayanidhi Stalin’s controversial remark, stating that public displays of vulgarity are unacceptable and calling his brief arrest a "good precedent."

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 09:07 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 09:07 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut backs Trisha Krishnan, calls Udhayanidhi Stalin’s arrest a 'Good Precedent'
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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