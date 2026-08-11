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  • /Kangana Ranaut calls Naseeruddin Shah 'Lomdi' in scathing attack over student protest row

Kangana Ranaut calls Naseeruddin Shah 'Lomdi' in scathing attack over student protest row

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut ignited a fresh controversy by calling veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah a "lomdi" (fox) and questioning his patriotism after he criticized Bollywood's silence on student protests.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 05:01 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 05:01 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut calls Naseeruddin Shah 'Lomdi' in scathing attack over student protest row
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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