Kangana Ranaut Calls Salman Khan A Good Friend; Talks About Missed Working Opportunities With Him

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut recently opened up about her bond with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and shared that, despite their camaraderie, they have yet to collaborate on a project. During an interview with News18, Kangana revealed that while opportunities to work together have arisen in the past, circumstances have always prevented it.

Speaking about her relationship with Salman, Kangana said, “Salman is a good friend of mine, and we’ve had many opportunities where we could work together. But, you know, let’s see. Somehow it never came together.”

Kangana also praised Salman, referring to him as one of the most-loved stars in the country.

At a recent trailer launch event, Kangana elaborated on Salman’s enduring popularity and the challenges he faces as a top Bollywood star. She said, “If you look at Salman ji, he has such a huge fan following, and people love him so much. Those who love him will continue to love him. But those who find him bothersome will obviously hate him — whether it’s his competitors or people in the film industry. In their eyes, he will always be a source of irritation. If we were in his place or if people question why he is in that position, then, of course, he would be bothersome to them.



Kangana Ranaut is currently gearing up for her upcoming projects, including Emergency, where she essays the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Meanwhile, Salman Khan is making headlines for his highly anticipated film Sikandar, starring alongside Rashmika Mandanna.