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  • /Kangana Ranaut clarifies ‘Generation Gutter’ remark, says she never called entire Gen Z ‘gutter chhaaps’

Kangana Ranaut clarifies ‘Generation Gutter’ remark, says she never called entire Gen Z ‘gutter chhaaps’

Kangana Ranaut has clarified her controversial remarks about Gen Z protesters at Jantar Mantar, saying her comments were being misconstrued.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 06:52 PM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 06:52 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut clarifies ‘Generation Gutter’ remark, says she never called entire Gen Z ‘gutter chhaaps’
Image Credit: Kangana Ranaut, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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