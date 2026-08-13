/Kangana Ranaut clarifies ‘Generation Gutter’ remark, says she never called entire Gen Z ‘gutter chhaaps’

“If we talk about the youth, we specifically talk about Gen Z, there were about 2,000 Gen Z there, so how are these people calling this a Gen Z protest? Like the Gen Z of the whole country are calling this a protest. I specifically talked about the generation that was gathered here. I am giving you an open challenge, tell me a specific quote of mine, in which I have included the whole generation. Don't run this useless agenda against me. I cannot be a youth opponent, because I am a youth myself, and not a 55-60 year old youth like Rahul Gandhi”, she added.