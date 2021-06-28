हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut contemplates on success and failure says, 'you'll never be able to decide what is worse'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has shared some Monday wisdom about success and failure on her Instagram story after treating her fans with a video collage to show a glimpse of what "growing up" in the "film industry looks like".

Kangana Ranaut contemplates on success and failure says, &#039;you&#039;ll never be able to decide what is worse&#039;
File photo

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut has shared some Monday wisdom about success and failure on social media.

"If you are a failure, people will abandon you, they will treat you badly and the world won't let you live, if you strive and thrive become very successful then they will get threatened and pull you down, isolate you and make you their target," Kangana wrote on Instagram story.

She added: "Anyway you have to be alone 'cause they say 'winner stands alone', you will never be able to decide what is worse, success or failure."

success

Earlier on Sunday, Kangana treated her fans with a video collage to show a glimpse of what "growing up" in the "film industry looks like".

Speaking about her professional life, Kangana's upcoming line-up includes 'Thalaivi', 'Dhaakad' and 'Tejas'. She recently announced she would be playing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in a film titled 'Emergency'.

