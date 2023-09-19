New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut, who was among the special women invitees at the Parliament, on Tuesday extended support to the Women's Reservation Bill, which was introduced today in the first sitting of Lok Sabha in the new Parliament building. Talking to the media Kangana said, “This is a wonderful idea, this is all because of our honourable PM Modi and this govt and his thoughtfulness towards the upliftment of women."



Kangana talked about how the first session of the new parliament was dedicated to women's empowerment. She credits the whole thing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kangana Ranaut shared how since Modi's election she has seen changes where women have taken important roles. "The first session of the new Parliament has been dedicated to women empowerment and upliftment...PM Modi has kept women as the priority...This is fantastic...," she said.



The actress called the era a new age. When asked whether this change will inspire her to enter into the world of politics, she said it's very encouraging for women to make a career in politics which is very much male-dominated. Kangana also discussed the issues faced by women and young girls. The 'Emergency' actress says that the nation definitely needs a reservation for women in politics.

Kangana called it a historic day not just for the women of the country but the whole nation. The national-award winner also talked about her upcoming film 'Tejas'.



Esha Gupta hails PM Narendra Modi for his initiative



The 'Aashram' actress Esha Gupta was seen arriving at the new Parliament building in a saree on Tuesday. She was visibly gushing about the first session of the new parliament. The actress expressed her sentiments calling this move by PM Modi 'a beautiful thing'. Esha Gupta called it a progressive thought and further shared that since childhood, she thought of joining politics. The 'Raaz Reboot' actress also makes a shocking claim that if the bill is passed, people might get to see her in politics in 2026. "It's a beautiful thing that PM Modi has taken this step during the first session in the new Parliament. It's a very progressive thought...I had thought of joining politics since childhood...Let's see if this bill is passed, you will see me in 2026...," she wa quoted as saying.

Women’s Reservation Bill was passed by Rajya Sabha in 2010 and it was not taken up in Lok Sabha and lapsed in the lower House of Parliament. Union Minister Anurag Thakur distributed sweets to special women invitees, at the Parliament on Tuesday.



The Women's Reservation Bill seeks to reserve 33 per cent of seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies for women. Despite being a crucial step towards gender parity and inclusive governance, the Bill has remained in legislative limbo for far too long.



The Women's Reservation Bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet on Monday. Discussion for passing of the Bill in the House will be taken up on Wednesday, September 20. The Bill will be taken up in Rajya Sabha on September 21, government sources told ANI.



(With inputs from ANI)

