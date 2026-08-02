/Kangana Ranaut fires back at Hrithik Roshan over viral apology trend: ‘Stop embarrassing your partner’

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut used social media to hit back at Hrithik Roshan after he reacted to the 'we need to apologise to Hrithik' trend amidst the ongoing online backlash for Kangana after her comment on Gen Z.
In her latest post on social media, the 'Queen' actress said that since Hrithik is in a happy relationship with Saba Azad it does not suit him to tease a woman like this.
Kangana added that, instead of adding fuel to the fire, he should hit back at those who are using his name to bully her.
She wrote, "Dear Hrithik, I am happy that you have found your perfect match, Saba Azad, and you both look great together. You are in a committed relationship, and it doesn’t suit you to tease a woman like this. Instead, you should condemn all those who are harassing and bullying me using your name. Stop adding fuel to the fire and embarrassing your partner. I hope better sense prevails and you stop making unreasonable comments (sic)."
Earlier on Saturday , Hrithik commented on a social media user Freddy Birdy’s post, urging the netizens not to get carried away.
For the unversed , CJP's Saurav Das took a dig at Kangana, saying that she is attacking him since he looks like a young Hrithik.
“My friends were texting me and asking, ‘Why is she after your life?’ One of them said that I may look a little like a young Hrithik Roshan. This is what my friends told me. I was pleasantly surprised. Why should someone like her attack someone like me?," Saurav shared.
This led to the 'We need to apologise to Hrithik Roshan' trend on social media, pointing at the infamous 2016 legal battle between Hrithik and Kangana.
When Freddy Birdy published a post on Saturday, Hrithik commented, "My friend , siding with 'A' just cause you don't like 'B' anymore is a small part of the larger systemic issue plaguing our society. I'll wait , for when the context to it is the right one, and motivated by facts. That would be fair. I'll wait. But then again, who cares anymore right ? (sic)"
The viral trend stems from a political feud involving Ranaut and student movement leaders. During recent public exchanges, Ranaut questioned student leader Saurav Das' credentials, comparing her own career milestones with his achievements.
In response during an interview on The Mojo Story, Das addressed the attacks while lightheartedly mentioning a comment from his peers: "My friends were texting me and asking, 'Why is she after your life?' One of them said that I may look a little like a young Hrithik Roshan... Why should someone like her attack someone like me?"
Das’ remark quickly swept across social media, prompting thousands of users to revisit the history between Ranaut and Roshan, sparking the viral trend in the process.
The online references trace back to early 2016, when Ranaut referred to Roshan as a "silly ex" during an interview, implying the two had shared a romantic relationship during the filming of Krrish 3.
Roshan firmly denied the claims and issued a legal notice demanding a public apology, citing defamation. Ranaut refused to apologize and responded with a counter-notice. The high-profile feud dominated headlines for months until 2017, when cybercrime investigators filed a closure report stating that evidence remained inconclusive.
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