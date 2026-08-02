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  • /Kangana Ranaut fires back at Hrithik Roshan over viral apology trend: ‘Stop embarrassing your partner’

Kangana Ranaut fires back at Hrithik Roshan over viral apology trend: ‘Stop embarrassing your partner’

Kangana Ranaut has responded sharply to Hrithik Roshan after his remarks on the viral "We need to apologise to Hrithik" trend, urging him to stop encouraging online harassment against her. The actress also said that, being in a committed relationship with Saba Azad, it did not suit him to "tease a woman" publicly.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 10:37 AM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 10:37 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut fires back at Hrithik Roshan over viral apology trend: ‘Stop embarrassing your partner’
Image Credit: Kangana Ranaut, Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Kangana Ranaut fires back at Hrithik Roshan over viral apology trend: ‘Stop embarrassing your partner’
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