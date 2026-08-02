/Kangana Ranaut fires back at Hrithik Roshan over viral apology trend: ‘Stop embarrassing your partner’

She wrote, "Dear Hrithik, I am happy that you have found your perfect match, Saba Azad, and you both look great together. You are in a committed relationship, and it doesn’t suit you to tease a woman like this. Instead, you should condemn all those who are harassing and bullying me using your name. Stop adding fuel to the fire and embarrassing your partner. I hope better sense prevails and you stop making unreasonable comments (sic)."