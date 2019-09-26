close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut flaunts her desi swag at the airport—In pics

Kangana Ranaut was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. The actress wore a printed pink suit with a pair of round sunnies. 

Kangana Ranaut flaunts her desi swag at the airport—In pics
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is often seen flaunting her desi swag at the Mumbai airport. Kangana usually opts for traditional outfits when it comes to the airport look and this time it was no different. The actress donned a printed pink suit with a pair of round sunnies. Her hair were tied up in a bun and she looked gorgeous without any make-up on! Kangana is not on any social media platforms but that does not stop her pictures from going viral.

Check out her airport pics here:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

On the work front, the actress's pictures in which she was seen getting prosthetics for 'Thalaivi' took the internet by storm a couple of days back. The film is based on the life of actress turned politician late Jayalalithaa and is high on the buzzword already.

The actress is also a part of Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's 'Panga' which is about a Kabaddi player. The film also stars Richa Chadha, Jassi Gill and Neena Gupta in pivotal parts. It will release in 2020.

Tags:
Kangana RanautKangana Ranaut pics
Next
Story

Mimi Chakraborty's song 'Anjana' is breaking the internet—Watch

Must Watch

PT1M35S

5W1H: Ayodhya Case: Last date of hearing October 18