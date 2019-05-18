close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut flaunts princess-like look at Cannes red carpet

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut looked no less than a princess out of a fairytale in a stunning pink and lavender hued trailed gown at the ongoing 72nd Cannes Film Festival.

Kangana Ranaut flaunts princess-like look at Cannes red carpet
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Cannes: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut looked no less than a princess out of a fairytale in a stunning pink and lavender hued trailed gown at the ongoing 72nd Cannes Film Festival.

After flaunting bold looks, the "Queen" star opted for a stunning soft and feminine gown by Filipino fashion designer Micheal Cinco.

But what really caught the eye was her beautiful long embellished trail.

"I am wearing a Michael Cinco Couture gown, with pink and lavender hues and it's jewelled. It is very structured but at the same time, it has an absolutely romantic vibe to it. It is fierce and translucent but has a romantic vibe," Kangana, who is here courtesy a brand association with Grey

Goose, said in a statement.

The 32-year-old actress completed her look with Chopard jewels, soft curls and minimal make-up.

Talking about her look, she said: "The hair is very romantic and regal and the make-up is also soft and we didn't create contrast. I have never done softer looks, I have never done pink for any red carpet and it's not my colour, so for me, it's a definition of a risk."

Kangana made a smashing red carpet appearance with a classic Kanjeevaram saree paired with a corset, followed by an edgy Nedret Taciroglu pant-suit for an after a party.

Tags:
Kangana Ranautcannes 2019
Next
Story

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas giving couple goals in Cannes

Must Watch

PT5M58S

PM Modi's two-day visit to Kedarnath and Badrinath begins today