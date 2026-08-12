/'Cockroaches emerge from gutters': Kangana Ranaut defends 'generation gutter' remarks, says she targeted specific group

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has defended her controversial "Generation Gutter" remarks, clarifying that her statements were aimed at a specific group of student protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and not the entire younger generation. Her comments come amid mounting criticism and a legal complaint filed against her in Agra.
Speaking on the controversy surrounding her social media posts, the actor-turned-politician argued that her references were in response to protesters labeling themselves with specific terminology.
“Those who call themselves cockroaches, and we say that cockroaches emerge from gutters, what is wrong with that? My point is simply this: if people label themselves as cockroaches, and we say the gutter is their home, why should they be offended? I certainly don't consider myself a cockroach. If someone were to say I live in a gutter, I would deny it. But if someone claims to be a cockroach, then naturally, they would live in a gutter. Where else? But to claim that I was referring to all youth is simply not the case,” she said.
Ranaut pushed back against accusations of insulting all young Indians, stating that her criticism focused on specific behaviors seen during the demonstrations.
“If some young people use drugs, or if we discuss the current trend of addiction involving drugs, betting, gambling, or the dark web, addressing a specific segment of the youth doesn't mean I was making a blanket statement about everyone. Did I say that all youth belong to the gutter? I specifically referred to some people or some women. So, how else should we address this?," she said.
Addressing opposition demands regarding the student protest debate in Parliament, the Mandi MP questioned the expectations placed on leadership.
“Do you expect Amit Shah ji to come out into the Parliament courtyard and answer you one-on-one? So, what can you expect from people with such low IQs?,” she said.
The controversy stems from videos shared from the NEET-UG paper leak protest at Jantar Mantar. Ranaut had earlier described the footage on Instagram as “puke-inducing,” criticizing the language and conduct of demonstrators and labeling them as “Generation Gutter”.
Following her statements, Rajiv Gandhi Bar Association President Advocate Ramashankar Sharma filed a case against the parliamentarian in Agra. The Special Court for MPs and MLAs is set to hear the matter.
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