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  • /'Cockroaches emerge from gutters': Kangana Ranaut defends 'generation gutter' remarks, says she targeted specific group

'Cockroaches emerge from gutters': Kangana Ranaut defends 'generation gutter' remarks, says she targeted specific group

Kangana Ranaut defends her “Generation Gutter” remarks, saying she targeted a specific group and not all youth amid the NEET-UG protest row.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 10:40 PM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 10:46 PM IST
'Cockroaches emerge from gutters': Kangana Ranaut defends 'generation gutter' remarks, says she targeted specific group
Image Credit: ANI. BJP MP Kangana Ranaut.

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'Cockroaches emerge from gutters': Kangana Ranaut defends 'generation gutter' remarks, says she targeted specific group
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