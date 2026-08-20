Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Kangana Ranaut hits back at Baba Ramdev, says 'don't daydream about my jawani or bedroom'

Kangana Ranaut hits back at Baba Ramdev, says 'don't daydream about my jawani or bedroom'

Kangana Ranaut had earlier labelled certain young protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar protest as 'generation gutter'.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 09:09 AM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 09:11 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut hits back at Baba Ramdev, says 'don't daydream about my jawani or bedroom'
Image Credit: File Photo

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
SBI Basic savings account cash withdrawals limits changing from October 1
2
3
4
5