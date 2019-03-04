Kangana Ranaut calls out Bollywood celebs for being 'irresponsible citizens', slams Ranbir Kapoor

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently hosted a success party of her latest outing 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' at a restaurant in Mumbai. The actress interacted with the media at the event and talked about various political issues.

During the interaction, Kangana commented on Bollywood actors not acting like responsible citizens. The actress said that Bollywood celebs should be more responsible towards the nation and must talk about political issues. She gave the example of an interview of Ranbir Kapoor in which he refused to discuss politics.

Talking about Ranbir, Kangana said, “ I saw an interview of Ranbir Kapoor where he says that 'I (Ranbir) have light, water at my house and I don't need to get into politics.' What are the kind of statements these actors make... they can't talk about the country. I think they don't know that the expensive car and lifestyle that they have, it is given to them by the country only.”

The actress also talked about directing her own biopic. She said that she will indeed be directing the film but there is some time for when that happens.

Talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana said, “Kareena is a good wife, mother, daughter, sister, actress and a friend. I have always loved her. She is a perfect woman and we are working on my biopic.”

The actress also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the event and heaped praises on him. She said that the nation can't get a better leader than Modi.