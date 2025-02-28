Kangana Ranaut & Javed Akhtar Resolve Their Legal Battle; Pose For A Happy Picture Together

Mumbai: After a long-drawn legal battle that spanned over five years, Bollywood actress-turned-MP Kangana Ranaut and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar have finally settled their defamation cases through mediation. Putting an end to their public and courtroom feud, the two have now found common ground, and Kangana even took to Instagram to share the update with her fans—along with a picture of them smiling together.

Announcing the resolution of their dispute, Kangana wrote, “Today, Javed ji and I have resolved our legal matter (defamation case) through mediation. During the process, Javed ji was very kind and gracious. He even agreed to write songs for my next directorial.”

The post surprised many, as the legal battle between them had been one of Bollywood’s most talked-about controversies, involving heated court proceedings and serious allegations.

The conflict between Kangana and Javed Akhtar started in 2020 after the actress gave a controversial interview in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. During the conversation, she claimed that Akhtar had once summoned her to his house and pressured her to apologize to Hrithik Roshan, with whom she had been involved in a public dispute regarding their alleged relationship.

“Once Javed Akhtar called me to his house and told me that Rakesh Roshan (Hrithik Roshan’s father) and his family are very powerful people. If you don’t apologize to them, you will have nowhere to go. They will put you in jail, and eventually, the only path for you will be destruction… you will commit suicide. These were his words. He shouted and yelled at me. I was shaking in his house.”

Following this, Javed Akhtar filed a defamation suit against Kangana, claiming that her statements were false and damaging to his reputation.

During the court proceedings, Akhtar denied Kangana’s claims and said he had no personal vendetta against her.

“Whatever Kangana said in the interview is a lie and nothing but a lie. I had told her about the agenda of the meeting on call. I didn’t call her to discuss the weather, political situation, or the American elections in 2016,” he had stated.

He also clarified that while he admired Kangana as an actor, he had no personal relationship with her. However, during their meeting, he had chosen to change the topic once he realized that Kangana was not open to listening.



Given the intensity of their legal war, the news of their settlement came as a surprise. While details of the mediation remain private, the fact that Akhtar has agreed to write songs for Kangana’s upcoming directorial project suggests that both parties have moved past their differences.

The picture Kangana shared of them smiling together marks a significant shift from their past conflicts, indicating that Bollywood’s most unexpected reconciliation has taken place. Whether this marks a new professional collaboration between the two remains to be seen, but for now, their legal battle has come to a peaceful close.