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  • /Kangana Ranaut offers prayers at Siddhivinayak, Mumba Devi temples after performing Rudra Abhishek on Nag Panchami

Kangana Ranaut offers prayers at Siddhivinayak, Mumba Devi temples after performing Rudra Abhishek on Nag Panchami

Kangana Ranaut has also made it a point to acknowledge festivals and important religious occasions through social media posts, extending greetings to her followers.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 04:03 PM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 04:03 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut offers prayers at Siddhivinayak, Mumba Devi temples after performing Rudra Abhishek on Nag Panchami
Image Credit: Instagram/@kanganaranaut

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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