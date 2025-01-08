Kangana Ranaut Opens Up On Extending Invitation To Priyanka Gandhi For 'Emergency' Film

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for her upcoming movie ‘Emergency’, has shared that she extended an invitation to politician Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The film is based on the 21-month period from 1975 to 1977 when former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared a state of emergency across the country by citing internal and external threats to the country.

The actress, who portrays the role of Indira Gandhi in the film, spoke with IANS in the run up to the film’s release on January 17.

She told IANS, “I actually met Priyanka Gandhi in the parliament. And the first thing I told her was, ‘You should watch the emergency’. She was very gracious’. She said, ‘Yeah may be’. So let's see if they would want to watch the film. I think it's a very sensitive and sensible portrayal of one episode and one personality also. And I have taken great care to portray Mrs. Gandhi with great dignity. Because I see when I started to do a lot of research, there was so much focus and so much material about her personal life, whether it was her relationship with her husband or many friends or controversial equations”.

She continued, “I thought to myself that there is so much more to every person. When it comes to women, especially, they're always reduced to their equation with men around them. And of course, sensational encounters. In fact, most of the controversial material was about all that. But I have portrayed her with so much dignity and sensibility. And I think that everybody should see this film”.

Kangana said that Indira Gandhi was also a very loved leader also.

“Apart from some very crazy things that happened during the emergency and other few things, I think she was very loved and celebrated. Being a three-time Prime Minister is not a joke. She was loved and celebrated”.