Kangana Ranaut reacts to farmers protest and legal notices against her, says 'I have been vocal about farmers exploitation'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is in the middle of controversies surrounding the ongoing farmers' protest in the country and her statements on the same. Soon after her Twitter war with Punjabi heartthrob, Diljit Dosanjh ruled social media, several legal notices came up her way.

She has finally reacted to the same on Twitter. Kangana tweeted:

My request to Farmers across the nation is don’t let any communists/Khalistani tukde gangs hijack your protests.Latest reports suggest that the talks with the authorities are yielding results.I wish everyone all the best.Hope peace n faith prevail in the nation again, Jai Hind. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

This Bill is going to transform farmers lives for better in many ways, I understand the anxiousness and effect of many rumours but I am certain government will address all doubts, please be patient. I am with my farmers and people of Punjab hold special place in my heart (cont) — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

I am with farmers, last year I activity promoted agroforestry and donated for the cause as well, I have been vocal about farmers exploitation and their problems also I worry a lot so prayed for resolves in this sector, which finally happened with this revolutionary bill (cont) — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) member sent a legal notice to the actress over her tweet allegedly targeting farmers protesting against new farm laws. The DSGMC has sought an 'unconditional apology' for her 'derogatory' tweets against farmers and activists involved in the protest, reportedly.

Film mafia filed many cases on me, last night Javed Akhtar filed one more, Maharashtra government filing one case every hour now congress in Punjab is also joined the gang....

Lagta hai mujhe mahan banake he dum lenge

Thank you https://t.co/Q3w7WaCyCm — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 4, 2020

Every year thousands of farmers commit suicide,we are the bread basket of the world but our farmers are the poorest,every year I read and see hundreds of strikes by farmers for reforms,agar sab itne satisfied hain existing structure se toh phir suicides n strikes kaun karta hai? https://t.co/IwNTIIGQlB — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 4, 2020

Meanwhile, a petition has also been filed in Bombay High Court against Kangana Ranaut on Thursday evening. The petitioner seeks the suspension of the verified Twitter account of the actress for allegedly spreading hatred and disharmony.

Reacting to the tweet, Kangana wrote on the microblogging site saying Twitter is not the only platform where she can voice her opinion.

For the initiated, Kangana Ranaut courted controversy over her statement on an elderly Sikh woman protesting. In her tweet, she allegedly identified the Sikh woman wrongly as Bilkis Bano aka famous Dadi of Shaheen Bagh protest. After this fiasco, many slammed her for her wrong tweet.