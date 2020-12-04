हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut reacts to farmers protest and legal notices against her, says 'I have been vocal about farmers exploitation'

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) member sent a legal notice to the actress over her tweet allegedly targeting farmers protesting against new farm laws. 

Kangana Ranaut reacts to farmers protest and legal notices against her, says &#039;I have been vocal about farmers exploitation&#039;

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is in the middle of controversies surrounding the ongoing farmers' protest in the country and her statements on the same. Soon after her Twitter war with Punjabi heartthrob, Diljit Dosanjh ruled social media, several legal notices came up her way. 

She has finally reacted to the same on Twitter. Kangana tweeted: 

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) member sent a legal notice to the actress over her tweet allegedly targeting farmers protesting against new farm laws. The DSGMC has sought an 'unconditional apology' for her 'derogatory' tweets against farmers and activists involved in the protest, reportedly.

Meanwhile, a petition has also been filed in Bombay High Court against Kangana Ranaut on Thursday evening. The petitioner seeks the suspension of the verified Twitter account of the actress for allegedly spreading hatred and disharmony.

Reacting to the tweet, Kangana wrote on the microblogging site saying Twitter is not the only platform where she can voice her opinion.

For the initiated, Kangana Ranaut courted controversy over her statement on an elderly Sikh woman protesting. In her tweet, she allegedly identified the Sikh woman wrongly as Bilkis Bano aka famous Dadi of Shaheen Bagh protest. After this fiasco, many slammed her for her wrong tweet. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kangana RanautFarmers protestKangana Ranaut controversyDiljit Dosanjh
Next
Story

Forget Maldives, Naagin actress Nia Sharma sets temperature soaring in Goa in a hot pink monokini - Pics
  • 95,71,559Confirmed
  • 1,39,188Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,17,43,588Confirmed
  • 14,44,648Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M46S

Doctors suspect fear of Corona Virus amongst protesting farmers