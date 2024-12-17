Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Kapoor Family Meeting PM Modi; ‘Film Industry Is Completely Orphaned’

Mumbai: Actress turned politician Kangana Ranaut has expressed her candid thoughts about the Kapoor family’s recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, held in honor of Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary. Speaking at the Agenda Aaj Tak event, Kangana remarked on the state of the Indian film industry, describing it as “orphaned” and lacking proper guidance.

Addressing why she believes the industry needs leadership, Kangana said,” The film industry is a powerful medium, a soft power, yet it’s underutilised. Without guidance, it becomes susceptible to various agendas, whether it’s a Jihadi or Palestinian agenda.” She alleged that certain individuals in the industry are easily influenced, claiming, “You can make them do anything by giving them a little money.”

Highlighting past controversies, she mentioned, “They will go and dance at gangsters’ parties in Dubai. They feel no one is watching them, which makes them vulnerable to exploitation through hawala, drugs, or other illegal activities.”

Kangana acknowledged PM Modi’s effort to engage with Bollywood, saying this could bring much-needed recognition and discipline to the industry. “It’s a good step that the PM met the Kapoor family. It shows that the Prime Minister values the film industry and considers its contributions. This recognition is important for an industry that often feels isolated from mainstream respect.”

The outspoken actress also highlighted that, despite being in the industry for over 20 years, she is yet to secure an audience with the Prime Minister,” I have requested for one, and I hope I get it soon.” She added that she believes the industry’s potential to contribute to India’s cultural and economic landscape is immense but remains underappreciated compared to other sectors.

Kangana concluded by emphasising the importance of integrating Bollywood into the national mainstream. She said, “We generate so much revenue and create numerous films, but we don’t get the same respect as other industries. This step [PM Modi meeting the Kapoors] could pave the way for a more structured and respected film industry.”.