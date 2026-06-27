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Kangana Ranaut reacts to Ketan Agarwal murder case, says 'Parents can not be blamed...'

Kangana Ranaut said parents should not be blamed for their children's actions in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, citing the influence of social media, AI, and peer pressure on young minds.

Published: Jun 27, 2026, 10:40 AM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 10:40 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut reacts to Ketan Agarwal murder case, says 'Parents can not be blamed...'
Image Credit: (Image: @kanganaranaut/Instagram - IANS)

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