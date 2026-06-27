Kangana Ranaut reacts to Ketan Agarwal murder case, says 'Parents can not be blamed...'

"These days just looking at the families, homes or parents you can never be sure about sanskars of the children, what is more important is that who is programming them? Who they spend time with, what are their influences on SM/AI or real life. Parents can not be blamed because people are living so many parallel lives, people carefully build desirable perception of themselves because it is all about how they are seen not how they feel or who they really are, so families can not be judged for children actions," she wrote.