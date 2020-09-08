Kangana Ranaut responds to BMC notice, civic body files caveat against her

New Delhi: In the latest development in Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut vs the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the civic body has filed a caveat against her.

Kangana took to her social media handles and shared the copy of the reply by her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui to the BMC notice on the demolition of her property in Mumbai.

My Lawyer ⁦@RizwanSiddiquee⁩ has replied to ⁦@mybmc⁩ notice hope they hold on to their plans of demolishing the property... pic.twitter.com/tToaBQ0tG0 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 8, 2020

Later, she updates fans and wrote: Now @mybmc has filed a caveat against me, really desperate to break my house, I deeply love what I built with so much passion over so many years but know that even if you break it my spirit will only get stronger .... GO ON

Now @mybmc has filed a caveat against me, really desperate to break my house, I deeply love what I built with so much passion over so many years but know that even if you break it my spirit will only get stronger .... GO ON ... pic.twitter.com/7MQRQ5h0qO — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 8, 2020

Kangana got into trouble after her controversial Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (Pok) remark on Twitter against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's threat. She tweeted accusing Raut threatening the actress to not return to Mumbai if she has no faith in the police.

The actress has been naming and shaming several big Bollywood celebrities for fanning nepotism and recently in the drug conspiracy related to Sushant Singh Rajput case.

On Monday, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) granted Y category security to Kangana. Sources told Zee News that seven policemen will take care of Kangana's security. Officials of CRPF, Intelligence Bureau and Himachal Pradesh Police arrived at Kangana's Manali home on Tuesday to chalk out plans of the actress' security ahead of her visit to Mumbai on September 9.