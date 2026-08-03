Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Kangana Ranaut responds to trolls over partying videos, reflects on shift from 'moderate Hindu' to 'awakened Hindu'

Kangana Ranaut responds to trolls over partying videos, reflects on shift from 'moderate Hindu' to 'awakened Hindu'

Kangana, addressing the criticism, the Mandi MP acknowledged her past lifestyle and said she believes individuals have the right to change over time.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 05:27 PM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 05:27 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut responds to trolls over partying videos, reflects on shift from 'moderate Hindu' to 'awakened Hindu'

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Kangana Ranaut responds to trolls over partying videos, reflects on shift from 'moderate Hindu' to 'awakened Hindu'
2
3
4
5