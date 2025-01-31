Kangana Ranaut Slams Bollywood’s Fairness Obsession, Praises Dusky Beauty Monalisa From Mahakumbh

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has once again called out the industry’s long-standing obsession with fairness, this time while praising a viral beauty from the Maha Kumbh 2025, a young woman named Monalisa. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana highlighted the lack of representation of “dark, dusky” Indian female actors in Bollywood, expressing concern over the beauty standards that seem to dominate the industry.

Kangana shared a picture of Monalisa, who has been gaining attention for her striking looks since her appearance at the Maha Kumbh 2025. However, the actress also pointed out the harassment Monalisa has been facing due to her sudden social media fame.

Expressing her thoughts, Kangana wrote, “Do we have dark, dusky Indian tone female representation in the glamour world anymore? Are people appreciating young actresses the way they did Anu Agarwal, Kajol, Bipasha Basu, Deepika Padukone, or Rani Mukerji?”

She further criticised the beauty standards that have led to a growing preference for lighter skin tones in Bollywood. “Why do all actresses appear as pale as a white woman, even those who were darker in their younger days? Is it due to excessive use of laser treatments and glutathione injections?” she questioned.

Kangana Ranaut is not the first to address Bollywood’s colour bias, but her remarks reignite an important discussion. Over the years, the industry has often been criticised for favouring lighter-skinned actresses and promoting fairness products.

The industry’s obsession with Eurocentric beauty standards has resulted in fewer dusky-skinned women getting mainstream recognition. Many actresses have spoken about the pressure to appear lighter, with some even endorsing fairness creams earlier in their careers.

Kangana Ranaut has never shied away from speaking her mind about issues within the film industry. From nepotism to favouritism, she has often been vocal about the biases and power dynamics that dominate Bollywood. Her latest comments on colourism further add to her long-standing criticism of the industry’s problematic practices.