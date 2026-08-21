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  • /Kangana Ranaut slams Sharmila Tagore over 'Vande Mataram' remark: 'Please come out of Hindu-Muslim mindset'

Kangana Ranaut slams Sharmila Tagore over 'Vande Mataram' remark: 'Please come out of Hindu-Muslim mindset'

Vande Mataram controversy: The 'Vande Mataram' row stems from video footage from the Congress headquarters showing Kharge and Sonia Gandhi conversing while the national song was being rendered during Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 01:07 PM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 01:07 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut slams Sharmila Tagore over 'Vande Mataram' remark: 'Please come out of Hindu-Muslim mindset'
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Kangana Ranaut slams Sharmila Tagore over 'Vande Mataram' remark: 'Please come out of Hindu-Muslim mindset'
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