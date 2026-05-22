Kangana Ranaut spotted wearing mangalsutra and sindoor, internet asks, ‘Is she married?’

A video of actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut went viral on Thursday evening after fans noticed her wearing a mangalsutra while walking alongside her security personnel. The brief clip quickly spread across social media platforms, prompting speculation that the actress may have secretly tied the knot.

The accessory immediately caught the attention of netizens, many of whom began questioning whether Kangana had gotten married away from the public eye.

Is Kangana Ranaut Married?

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Despite the rumours, there is no confirmation that Kangana Ranaut is married. The 36-year-old actress has neither announced a relationship nor shared any engagement or wedding news publicly.

In an earlier interview with ANI in 2023, Kangana had expressed her desire to get married and start a family someday, adding that it would happen “at the right time.”

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ release date out, honours unsung heroes of 2008 Mumbai attacks

Viral Look Linked to ‘Queen’ Sequel

According to News18, the viral appearance is actually part of Kangana’s look from her upcoming film, tentatively titled Queen Forever, widely regarded as the sequel to her acclaimed 2013 film Queen.

The actress has, as per the same report, already begun shooting for the project. The mangalsutra and sindoor are believed to be connected to her character Rani’s evolved storyline in the sequel.

Revisiting the Legacy of ‘Queen’

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the original Queen followed Rani Mehra, a shy Delhi woman whose fiancé cancels their wedding shortly before the ceremony. Instead of succumbing to heartbreak, Rani embarks on her honeymoon alone, travelling to Paris and Amsterdam, where she gradually discovers independence and self-confidence.

The film also starred Rajkummar Rao, Lisa Haydon and Mish Boyko. Upon release, Queen emerged as both a critical and commercial success, winning several honours, including the National Film Award for Best Hindi Film and Best Actress for Kangana Ranaut.

Sequel to Stay Rooted in India

Unlike the original film, which explored international locations, reports suggest the sequel will keep Rani’s journey within India. The story is expected to follow her life in Mumbai after a major turning point, focusing once again on themes of self-discovery and personal growth.

Kangana confirmed earlier this year that she is reuniting with Vikas Bahl for the sequel. Along with directing, Bahl is also writing and co-producing the film in collaboration with Trigger Happy Studios.

Interestingly, Rajkummar Rao and Lisa Haydon are reportedly not returning for the sequel. The makers are said to have cast a largely fresh ensemble, including several theatre actors.

Kangana’s Upcoming Film ‘Bharat Bhagya Viddhaata’

Apart from the Queen sequel, Kangana Ranaut will also appear in Bharat Bhagya Viddhaata, directed by Manoj Tapadia.

The film is described as a tribute to unsung heroes and will reportedly focus on individuals who worked tirelessly during the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Kangana is expected to portray a staff nurse in the project.

The film is slated for a theatrical release on June 12, 2026.