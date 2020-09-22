Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Deepika Padukone after her drug chats go viral

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut has slammed her colleague Deepika Padukone after her drug chats took the nation by storm. She took to Twitter to tweak Deepika's messages on mental illness and wrote, "Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager, 'MAAL HAI KYA?'." Kangana also added the hashtags #BoycottBollywoodDruggies and #DeepikaPadukone to her tweet.

Read Kangana's tweet here:

Deepika's WhatsApp conversation with a person named 'K' surfaced on Monday night. Here 'K' has been identified as her manager Karishma Prakash, who has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Their chat is from October 2017 and it goes like:

D: K...Maal you have?

K: I have but at home. I am at Bandra...

K: I can ask Amit if you want

D: Yes!! Please

K: Amit has. He's carrying it

D: Hash na?

D: Not weed

K: What time are you coming to Koko

D: 11.30/12ish

D: Till what time is Shal there?

K: I think she said 11:30 because she needs to at the other place at 12

'D' and 'K' in this conversation are Deepika and Karishma, respectively. Koko is the name of a restaurant located in Mumbai's Kamala Mills area.

Kangana Ranaut has continuously been bashing Bollywood stars after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She also voiced her opinions on nepotism and drug abuse.

Post Sushant's case, nepotism became a hotly-debated topic in the industry and amid the investigations, the drug nexus in Bollywood also emerged.

Sushant Singh Rajput's actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by the NCB in a drug case related to the actor's death.