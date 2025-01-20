Kangana Ranaut Takes A Dig At Deepika Padukone’s Role In Padmaavat; Reveals She Rejected The Film Due To This Reason

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut, who is currently earning praise for her performance in Emergency, recently opened up about being approached for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. In an interview, the actress revealed why she turned down the role, later played by Deepika Padukone.

Kangana recalled that Bhansali approached her to play the lead role of Rani Padmavati. However, when she requested the script, the filmmaker declined, stating that he doesn’t share scripts. Curious about the role, Kangana asked about the character’s arc, to which Bhansali reportedly replied, “The heroine in the film has to get decked up all the time.



Taking a dig at Deepika’s role in the film, Kangana humorously remarked, “Maine jab film dekhi toh sach mein heroine sirf tyaar hi ho rahi hoti hai” (When I watched the film, I realized the heroine was just getting ready throughout).

Kangana’s candid take on Padmaavat has amused netizens, who are lauding her wit. Social media is buzzing with comments applauding her humour and calling her the “queen of wit.” Fans appreciated her for her boldness and her knack for taking on challenging roles, instead of ones that are solely visual spectacles.

Interestingly, Kangana isn’t the only one with reservations about the film. Shahid Kapoor, who played Maharawal Ratan Singh, has previously expressed dissatisfaction with his character in Padmaavat. In an interview, he admitted, “I did not like myself. I was so uptight. I think I got stuck in a headspace. Maybe other people liked me, but I did not.”

Shahid also shared his experience of feeling like an outsider on set, saying, “I’m used to being the favourite of my filmmakers. This was the first time I felt like an outsider. The team had worked together before, and it took time for me to break through that barrier.”



Known for her fearless attitude and penchant for powerful characters, Kangana’s choice to reject Padmaavat aligns with her career trajectory. From Queen to Manikarnika and now Emergency, the actress has consistently chosen roles with depth and substance.