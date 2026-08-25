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  • /Kangana Ranaut takes a subtle dig at Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan advertisement: 'Why would you tie your brother a Rakhi in your bikini?'

Kangana Ranaut takes a subtle dig at Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan advertisement: 'Why would you tie your brother a Rakhi in your bikini?'

Kriti Sanon was last seen in 'Cocktail 2', which also starred Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 11:40 AM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 11:40 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut takes a subtle dig at Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan advertisement: 'Why would you tie your brother a Rakhi in your bikini?'
Image Credit: Instagram

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