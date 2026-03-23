Kangana Ranaut turns 40, celebrates birthday with PM Modi and family

Mumbai: Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut celebrated her 40th birthday with PM Narendra Modi and her family in the national capital.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures featuring herself, PM Modi and her family. In the pictures, she can be seen gifting the Prime Minister a frame, and a shawl.

She wrote in the caption, “Got time and guidance of Honorable Prime Minister along with family today. It has been a memorable birthday for me (sic)”.

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Kangana is one of the most outspoken and polarising figures in the entertainment industry. She is known for both her film career and political interventions. She rose to prominence with critically and commercially successful films like ‘Queen’, ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ (and its sequel), and ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’, which cemented her reputation as a leading performer capable of carrying women-centric narratives. Over time, she built a brand around strong, often controversial opinions on industry practices, nationalism, and governance.

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Her transition into politics came formally in 2024 when she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and contested the Lok Sabha elections from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. In her electoral debut, she secured a decisive victory, winning the seat by a margin of 74,755 votes against Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh.

This marked her shift from cultural influence to direct political authority as a Member of Parliament. Politically, Ranaut positions herself firmly on the nationalist right, often echoing broader ideological themes associated with the BJP. Her career now straddles cinema and governance, reflecting a growing trend of celebrity-politicians in India. Whether praised for her boldness or criticised for her rhetoric, Kangana Ranaut remains a figure who consistently drives debate across both entertainment and political spheres.