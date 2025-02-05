Kangana Ranaut Turns Restaurateur, Calls It An 'Extension Of Myself'

Mumbai: Actor-filmmaker and politician Kangana Ranaut has added another feather to her cap as she turns restaurateur. She said that it is one of the most special projects of her life and is an extension of herself.

Kangana took to her social media to announce her cafe christened The Mountain Story and shared a video, where the actress-filmmaker proudly showcased her Himachali roots.

The video was captioned: “A childhood dream comes alive, my little cafe in the lap of Himalayas. The Mountain Story, it’s a love story. #TheMountainStory Opening 14th February.”

Kangana said: “It is undoubtedly amongst the most special projects of my life, it is an extension of myself, something that is not only close to my heart but also my roots and I’m extremely proud of having the opportunity to offer an experience of the same through The Mountain Story.”

Kangana is the latest celebrity to step into the world of hospitality. Several Bollywood personalities such as Malaika Arora, Amruta Arora Ladak, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Leone, Dharmendra, Asha Bhosle and Bobby Deol among many others have opened their restaurants in recent times.

In the acting front, Kangana was recently seen in the historical biographical drama film directed and co-produced by the actress herself. It is based on a screenplay by Ritesh Shah Based on the Indian Emergency, it stars Ranaut as former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

‘Emergency’ is set during the period of Emergency in the 1970s imposed by the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film promises to offer a gripping exploration of one of the most spoken about chapters in Indian democracy.

Last month, Kangana revealed she has already begun working on her upcoming movie. She took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a BTS picture from the sets of her yet-to-be-titled movie.

The picture showed a clapperboard from the sets with details of the shoot day. The film also stars R. Madhavan, and reunites the two actors after almost a decade. The two were last seen in ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’.

The actress wrote on the picture, “Nothing is more delightful than being on a film set”.