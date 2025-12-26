Advertisement
KANGANA RANAUT

Kangana Ranaut Visits Girishneshwar Jyotirlinga, Moves Closer To Completing 12 Jyotirlinga Darshan By December

Kangana Ranaut visited the Girishneshwar Jyotirlinga as part of her spiritual journey to complete the darshan of all 12 Jyotirlingas by December.

|Last Updated: Dec 26, 2025, 05:58 PM IST|Source: IANS
Kangana Ranaut Visits Girishneshwar Jyotirlinga, Moves Closer To Completing 12 Jyotirlinga Darshan By December(Image: Instagram)

Mumbai: Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut, who aims to complete the darshan of all the 12 Jyotirlinga by December this year, has now ticked off the Girishneshwar Jyotirling off her list. 

The 'Queen' actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a couple of photos from her religious visit. Wearing a blue ethnic attire, Kangana was seen offering prayers at the Shiva linga with utmost devotion.

Kangana shared that although she had the fortune to visit some of the Jyotirling 2 to 4 times, this was her primary visit to the Girishneshwar Jyotirling.

The 'Emergency' actress wrote, "Aaj Girishneshwar jyotirling ke darshan kiye, kayi aise jyotirling hain jahan 2-4 baar bhi ja chuki hoon lekin Maharashtras jo mera ghar raha hai wahi sthapit baba Girishneswar ke darshan karne ka saubhagya aaj mila, ismein koi do rai nahi ki aap tabhi darshan ke liye ja paate jo jab aapko Mahadev bulayen, HAR HAR MAHADEV (Today I visited Girishneshwar Jyotirlinga. There are many Jyotirlingas that I have visited 2-4 times, but it is the only one in Maharashtra, my home, that I had the good fortune to have darshan of Baba Girishneshwar now. There is no doubt that you can only go for darshan when Mahadev calls. HAR HAR MAHADEV) (sic)."

Prior to this, Kangana took blessings at the Vaidyanath Jyotirlinga and Vasuki Dham as part of her spiritual journey, marking her ninth Jyotirlinga darshan.

The 'Tanu Weds Manu' actress took to her IG and treated the netizens with glimpses from her visit to Vaidyanath Jyotirlinga and Vasuki Dham.

Also Read | Bhagyashree Visits Kashi Vishwanath & Kaal Bhairav Temples In Banaras

“Aaj Vaidyanath Jyotirlinga aur Vasuki Dham ke darshan kiye, this is my 9th jyotirlinga darshan 3 more to go, determined to complete all 12 before December ends. #pilgrimage #jyotirling," Kangana captioned the post.

In November, Kangana also paid a visit to the Somnath Temple, where she even took part in the aarti.

