Kangana Ranaut visits Kalighat temple in Kolkata, lambasts Mamata Banerjee over Women’s Safety in West Bengal

New Delhi: Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut visited the revered Kalighat Kali Temple in Kolkata, where she offered prayers and sought blessings for the safety and upliftment of women in West Bengal.

Dressed in a saree, the MP from Mandi was seen greeting devotees and interacting with supporters during her temple visit. Visuals from the visit were also shared by BJP’s official handle, highlighting what it described as a “moment of devotion, culture, and spirituality.”

Calls for Strict Action Against Crime

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Speaking after her visit, Ranaut stressed the need for strong law enforcement against criminals, echoing the Centre’s stance.

“The law will firmly deal with criminals in West Bengal. Now, straight action is being taken against them,” she said, referring to remarks by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament.

She added that the government would only engage in dialogue where necessary, otherwise relying on strict legal measures to ensure safety.

Sharp Attack on Mamata Banerjee

Ranaut also launched a direct attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her government of failing to ensure women’s safety.

“A woman Chief Minister has failed to ensure the safety of women in the state,” Ranaut said.

She further claimed that crimes against women remain a serious concern and asserted confidence that the BJP would form the government in the state.

Her remarks come against the backdrop of the 2024 rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, which triggered widespread protests across West Bengal.

The incident intensified political tensions between the BJP and the ruling TMC, with the opposition demanding accountability from the state government.

Ranaut also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Women’s Reservation Bill, calling it a “historic step” toward empowering women.

She emphasised that women continue to face multiple challenges in political participation and public life, adding that the proposed 33% reservation would help correct this imbalance.

High-Stakes Bengal Polls Ahead

With West Bengal heading into a crucial electoral battle, the contest between the BJP and TMC is expected to intensify. In the 2021 Assembly elections, the TMC secured a sweeping victory with 213 seats, while the BJP won 77 seats.

The upcoming elections are likely to see a high-voltage campaign, with women’s safety emerging as a key political issue.