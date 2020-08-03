Kangana Ranaut writes an emotional note for her brother Aksht on Raksha Bandhan

New Delhi: On this occasion actress Kangana Ranaut wrote a small emotional note for her brother Aksht. Her team took to Twitter media to share the note written by her for this special occasion.

"Dear Aksht

When we were kids papa bought you plastic guns and cycles for me, I played with your guns and you rode my cycles, I love your sense of humour there is never a dull moment with you, I know I have chosen my enemies beyond your reach but I notice your helplessness when they bully me, I see that silent tear fall when they character assassin me, when I challenge the system parents may scold me and create a lot of noise but I don’t miss you silently stand behind them conflicted and still, I appreciate when you read all the comments under my trailers I hate when you get anxious if my films don’t open well, above everything what I appreciate the most is you never show me how much you care ... I love you and I am so fortunate to have a brother like you. Kangana"

Several celebrities have thronged social media and wished fans on Raksha Bandhan.

On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandha today, every brother-sister in the country is immersed in celebrating the essence of with familial bond. This year, Raksha Bandhan is on August 3 and there is a particular time and muhurat for tying the thread of love and protection.