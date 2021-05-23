Kangana Ranaut's bodyguard accused of rape, unnatural sex charges: Timeline of the case

New Delhi: After Mumbai Police registered an FIR against a person named Kumar Hegde at DN Nagar police station for raping a beautician on several occasions on the pretext of marriage, reports of him being Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's bodyguard surfaced in the media.

However, police refuse to ascertain the accused's identity as yet, according to a report in IANS. The case was filed by a 30-year-old woman reportedly, who alleged that Hedge 'raped' her several times and had promised marriage to her.

Why FIR was filed?

Kangana’s bodyguard promised the victim marriage in June last year, reportedly.

"A case has been registered against a man named Kumar Hegde under sections 376 and 377 IPC. Prima facie, they had a live-in relationship and a break-up," Senior Police Inspector Bharat Gaikwad of DN Nagar Police Station told IANS. IPC Sections 376 pertains to rape while Section 377 pertains to unnatural sex.

Fraud of Rs 50,000

IANS originally attributed the report to Peepingmoon.com, which stated that the victim alleged in her statement that she came in contact with the accused eight years ago, and last June accepted Hegde's proposal for marriage. However, the accused then started forcibly establishing a physical relationship on multiple occasions. She also alleged that on April 27, Hegde fled with Rs 50,000 from her flat.

The website, one of several that have referred to the accused as "Kangana Ranaut`s personal bodyguard", also said that Hegde has also been charged under Section 420, which pertains to cheating, and added that all the cases against him were registered after medical examination and the statement of the victim late on Wednesday night.

Identity of the accused

When asked to confirm reports regarding the identity of Hegde as Kangana’s personal staff, the police official refused to make any comment as that they were unaware of his work and it is yet to be ascertained. Kangana’s team is yet to respond on the matter and the case is under investigation.

The accused, however, is yet to be arrested, the police official told ANI.